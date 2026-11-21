🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran releases footage purportedly showing an air-defense missile engaging a U.S. F-16 near the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, flight-tracking reports show an American fighter declaring an in-flight emergency in the same region. Whether the incidents are connected remains unconfirmed. The footage, circulated by Iranian state media, is presented as showing an Iranian Army air-defense engagement against a U.S. Air Force F-16C over the Persian Gulf. The missile appears to detonate near an aircraft, although the low resolution makes it difficult to establish the distance, identify the weapon or determine whether the jet sustained damage. Some observers have suggested a Sayyad-family surface-to-air missile, but the identification remains uncertain. The release follows reports that an American F-16 transmitted transponder code 7700, indicating a general emergency, on November 20 while operating near the Strait of Hormuz. Flight-tracking accounts describe the aircraft descending from approximately 32,000 feet toward the United Arab Emirates, with reports suggesting it subsequently landed at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi. The precise cause of the emergency has not been publicly established. The timing raises questions about a possible connection between the Iranian missile engagement and the American aircraft's emergency declaration. However, a 7700 transponder code does not establish combat damage, and neither the available tracking information nor the released footage independently proves that the aircraft was struck. The incident comes amid renewed U.S.–Iran military exchanges around the strait. On November 17, American fighter jets struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island, describing the operation as self-defense following Iranian attacks against U.S. military assets in the Gulf. No publicly verified assessment of damage to the F-16 has emerged. Confirmation of the aircraft's condition, the cause of its emergency and the authenticity and timing of the Iranian footage would be needed to establish whether Iranian air defenses successfully engaged an American fighter. 📹 @OSINTWarfare https://t.co/feLAiu5NWg