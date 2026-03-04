Logo
Cijeli Irak ostao bez struje?

Izvor:

Agencije

04.03.2026

18:09

Komentari:

0
Breaking news / Prijelomna vijest / Најновија вијест

U svim iračkim pokrajinama došlo je do potpunog nestanka struje, saopštilo je Ministarstvo električne energije te zemlje, navodi Sinhua.

Irak

Struja

Bliski istok

Pročitajte više

Израел напао Техеран и Бејрут

Svijet

Rojters: Amerikanci i Kurdi pregovaraju o mogućoj vojnoj operaciji u Iranu

3 h

0
Балистичка ракета

Svijet

Iranska raketa išla ka Kipru, a ne ka Turskoj?

3 h

0
Напад-Дубаи

Svijet

Bogataši Dubaija se skrivaju u bunkerima i "sobama panike"

3 h

0
Драма у Саудијској Арабији: Иранци напали највећу рафинерију на Блиском истоку

Ekonomija

Drama u Saudijskoj Arabiji: Iranci napali najveću rafineriju na Bliskom istoku

3 h

0

