Cijeli Irak ostao bez struje?

Izvor:
Agencije
04.03.2026
18:09
Komentari:0
U svim iračkim pokrajinama došlo je do potpunog nestanka struje, saopštilo je Ministarstvo električne energije te zemlje, navodi Sinhua.
A total blackout has gripped Iraq.— Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) March 4, 2026
Power and electricity have been completely lost throughout the country, the country's Ministry of Electricity reported. pic.twitter.com/mdMyA7WVLJ
Power station in Al-Kahla district, southern Iraq https://t.co/9wYvrXmWqV pic.twitter.com/Jy31AMCxIS— 𓄅🇵🇰Mohsin Raza🇵🇸🇮🇷𓄅 (@MohsinRzza) March 4, 2026
