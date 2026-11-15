Logo

Novi avio incident: Sudar dva aviona na aerodromu u Majamiju

Google IconDodajte ATV u vaš Google izvor
АТВ редакција
15.11.2026 09:03

Komentari:

0
Novi avio incident: Sudar dva aviona na aerodromu u Majamiju
Foto: X

Teretni avion američke kargo kompanije UPS i avion panamske kompanije Kopa erlajns sudarili su se na pisti međunarodnog aerodroma u Majamiju, a dvije osobe su lakše povrijeđene, saopštila je vatrogasna služba Majamija.

U sudaru prošle noći na raskrsnici dvije rulne staze učestvovali su boing 767 kompanije UPS i Boing 737 kompanije Kopa erlajns, prenosi CBS.

Direktor komunikacija na međunarodnom aerodromu Majami Greg Čin rekao je da je vatrogasna služba zbrinula dva pacijenta na licu mjesta zbog lakših povreda i da im nije bio potreban medicinski prevoz.

On je dodao da su letovi bili usmjereni na druge rulne staze, tako da sudar nije imao uticaj na rad aerodroma.

Preuzimanje dijelova teksta ili teksta u cjelini je dozvoljeno uz obavezno navođenje izvora i uz postavljanje linka ka izvornom tekstu na portalu atvbl.rs.

Podijeli:

Tagovi :

Sudar aviona

Majami

Amerika

Komentari (0)

Pročitajte više

Avion kompanija „Frontijer erlajns“ i „Ameriken erlajns“ nalaze se jedan pored drugog uz rulnu stazu na Međunarodnom aerodromu Dalas-Fort Vort u Teksasu, u petak, 13. novembra 2026. godine, nakon što je Federalna uprava za vazduhoplovstvo (FAA) obustavila letove širom SAD.

Svijet

Sve zbog jedne žice: Američke vlasti otkrile uzrok avio-kolapsa

11 h

1
Obustava letova u SAD, oglasila se FAA i ministar: "Ovo nije novi 11. septembar"

Svijet

Obustava letova u SAD, oglasila se FAA i ministar: "Ovo nije novi 11. septembar"

1 d

0
Potpuna obustava letova u SAD: Ovo se desilo još samo dva puta

Svijet

Potpuna obustava letova u SAD: Ovo se desilo još samo dva puta

1 d

0
Avion je vrsta vazduhoplova čvrste konstrukcije sa sopstvenim pogonom, koji proizvodi uzgon pomoću fiksnih krila i omogućava let kroz vazduh.

Svijet

Poznat uzrok potpune obustave polijetanja aviona u SAD: Oglasio se Šon Dafi

1 d

0

Više iz rubrike

Napadnuta američka baza: IRGC preuzela odgovornost, odjekuju eksplozije

Svijet

Napadnuta američka baza: IRGC preuzela odgovornost, odjekuju eksplozije

32 min

0
Izrael upozorio SAD na navodne planove Irana za atentat na Trampa

Svijet

Izrael upozorio SAD na navodne planove Irana za atentat na Trampa

46 min

0
Kamion vozača iz BiH buknuo na njemačkom autoputu, vatra progutala šest auta

Svijet

Kamion vozača iz BiH buknuo na njemačkom autoputu, vatra progutala šest auta

1 h

0
Slovački premijer Robert Fico prisustvuje sastanku sa ruskim predsjednikom Vladimirom Putinom u Velikom Kremljovom dvorcu u Moskvi, u subotu, 9. maja 2026. godine, tokom proslave 81. godišnjice pobjede Sovjetskog Saveza nad nacističkom Njemačkom u Drugom svjetskom ratu.

Svijet

Fico: Sad će biti jasno da li Evropa zaista želi mir u Ukrajini

11 h

0

  • Najnovije

  • Najčitanije

Trenutno na programu

Stanje na graničnim prelazima