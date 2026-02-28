Logo
Large banner

Eksplozija iznad Dubajia: Evakuisana Burdž Kalifa

Izvor:

Telegraf

28.02.2026

11:37

Komentari:

0
Експлозија изнад Дубајиа: Евакуисана Бурџ Калифа

U Dubaiju, iznad Dubai Marine, PVO sistem je oborio iranski projektil.

U toku je evakuacija ljudi iz Burdž Kalife, najviše zgrade na svijetu.

илу-Доха-Катар

Svijet

Iran napao i Katar

Pogledajte snimak:

Podijeli:

Tagovi :

Dubai

Izrael Iran

Komentari (0)
Large banner

Pročitajte više

Катар, Доха главни град

Svijet

Iran napao i Katar

2 h

0
Хороскоп

Zanimljivosti

Za ove horoskopske znakove mart donosi sreću

2 h

0
Израел Иран напад

Svijet

Izraelci izdali hitno upozorenje svima koji se nalaze u blizini vojnih objekata Irana

2 h

0
Израел Иран напад

Svijet

Vanredno stanje u Izraelu, zabranjena javna okupljanja

2 h

0

Više iz rubrike

Катар, Доха главни град

Svijet

Iran napao i Katar

2 h

0
Израел Иран напад

Svijet

Izraelci izdali hitno upozorenje svima koji se nalaze u blizini vojnih objekata Irana

2 h

0
Израел Иран напад

Svijet

Vanredno stanje u Izraelu, zabranjena javna okupljanja

2 h

0
Иранска полиција запријетила демонстрантима

Svijet

Iranska policija zaprijetila demonstrantima

2 h

0

  • Najnovije

  • Najčitanije

13

42

Flightradar: Pogledajte nebo iznad Irana nakon raketnih udara

13

39

Tadić: Kampanje Suda i Tužilaštva namjerne i organizovane

13

37

Poznati novi detalji o zdravstvenom stanju Zorice Brunclik: Pjevačica pomenula Kemiša pa otkrila sve

13

36

Ovako je počeo rat - objavljeni video snimci

13

30

Datum napada na Iran nije slučajan - ima posebno značenje

Small banner

Trenutno na programu

Stanje na graničnim prelazima

Small banner