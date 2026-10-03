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Horor u Nigeriji: U saobraćajnoj nesreći poginulo najmanje 20 ljudi

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03.10.2026 17:46

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Хорор у Нигерији: У саобраћајној несрећи погинуло најмање 20 људи
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U saobraćajnoj nesreći u kojoj je učestvovalo više vozila poginulo je najmanje 20 ljudi u saveznoj državi Plato u centralnom dijelu Nigerije, saopštila je u subotu tamošnja saobraćajna policija, a prenio AP.

U udesu, koji se dogodio u petak, učestvovala su četiri vozila, a preliminarni rezultati istrage ukazuju da je kvar na kočnicama najvjerovatnije izazvao nesreću, saopštila je Federalna komisija za bezbjednost saobraćaja.

Nesreća se dogodila na putu između Havan Kiba i Džosa, važnoj saobraćajnici koja povezuje Plato sa glavnim gradom Abudžom.

Prema podacima nigerijskih vlasti, u nesreći je učestvovalo 25 osoba, a među 20 poginulih bilo je 18 putnika autobusa. Prema lokalnim medijima, autobus se nakon udara kamiona zapalio.

Policija je saopštila da je put nakon intervencije spasilačkih ekipa očišćen i ponovo pušten za saobraćaj. Nadležni su naložili detaljnu istragu, posebno o okolnostima otkazivanja kočnica i gubitka kontrole nad kamionom.

Saobraćajne nesreće su česte u Nigeriji, najmnogoljudnijoj zemlji Afrike, između ostalog zbog lošeg stanja puteva i nedovoljnog sprovođenja saobraćajnih propisa.

Preuzimanje dijelova teksta ili teksta u cjelini je dozvoljeno uz obavezno navođenje izvora i uz postavljanje linka ka izvornom tekstu na portalu atvbl.rs.

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Nigerija

Saobraćajna nesreća

poginuli

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