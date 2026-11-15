Нови авио инцидент: Судар два авиона на аеродрому у Мајамију

Аутор:АТВ редакција
Коментари:0
Теретни авион америчке карго компаније УПС и авион панамске компаније Копа ерлајнс сударили су се на писти међународног аеродрома у Мајамију, а двије особе су лакше повријеђене, саопштила је ватрогасна служба Мајамија.
У судару прошле ноћи на раскрсници двије рулне стазе учествовали су боинг 767 компаније УПС и Боинг 737 компаније Копа ерлајнс, преноси ЦБС.
GROUND COLLISION INVOLVING UPS BOEING 767 AND COPA AIRLINES BOEING 737 AT MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
A ground collision involving two Boeing aircraft occurred Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, at Miami International Airport (MIA), Miami, Florida, USA.
The incident involved a UPS Boeing 767 freighter operating as UPS Flight 358 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 operating as Flight CM427, which had arrived from Panama City, Panama.
According to information released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time at the intersection of two taxiways.
During taxiing, the wingtip of the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose section of the UPS Boeing 767, resulting in visible damage to the aircraft. Reports also indicate damage to the Copa aircraft's wingtip.
Air traffic control recordings and preliminary reports indicate that the UPS aircraft had been instructed to give way to the arriving Copa flight.
Following the incident, aircraft were redirected to alternative taxiways, while airport operations continued.
Although no catastrophic consequences were reported, this incident once again highlights the importance of strict taxiway discipline, situational awareness, ground movement coordination and adherence to air traffic control instructions.
✈️ Ground safety is just as important as flight safety.
📍 Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida, USA
📅 14 November 2026
#Aviation #AviationSafety #AircraftIncident #GroundCollision #Boeing767— FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 15, 2026
Директор комуникација на међународном аеродрому Мајами Грег Чин рекао је да је ватрогасна служба збринула два пацијента на лицу мјеста због лакших повреда и да им није био потребан медицински превоз.
Он је додао да су летови били усмјерени на друге рулне стазе, тако да судар није имао утицај на рад аеродрома.
Преузимање дијелова текста или текста у цјелини је дозвољено уз обавезно навођење извора и уз постављање линка ка изворном тексту на порталу atvbl.rs.
Свијет
11 ч1
Свијет
1 д0
Свијет
1 д0
Свијет
1 д0
Свијет
31 мин0
Свијет
45 мин0
Свијет
1 ч0
Свијет
11 ч0
Најновије
Најчитаније
Тренутно на програму