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Нови авио инцидент: Судар два авиона на аеродрому у Мајамију

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15.11.2026 09:03

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Нови авио инцидент: Судар два авиона на аеродрому у Мајамију
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Теретни авион америчке карго компаније УПС и авион панамске компаније Копа ерлајнс сударили су се на писти међународног аеродрома у Мајамију, а двије особе су лакше повријеђене, саопштила је ватрогасна служба Мајамија.

У судару прошле ноћи на раскрсници двије рулне стазе учествовали су боинг 767 компаније УПС и Боинг 737 компаније Копа ерлајнс, преноси ЦБС.

Директор комуникација на међународном аеродрому Мајами Грег Чин рекао је да је ватрогасна служба збринула два пацијента на лицу мјеста због лакших повреда и да им није био потребан медицински превоз.

Он је додао да су летови били усмјерени на друге рулне стазе, тако да судар није имао утицај на рад аеродрома.

Преузимање дијелова текста или текста у цјелини је дозвољено уз обавезно навођење извора и уз постављање линка ка изворном тексту на порталу atvbl.rs.

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Судар авиона

Мајами

Америка

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