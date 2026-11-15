Нови авио инцидент: Судар два авиона на аеродрому у Мајамију

GROUND COLLISION INVOLVING UPS BOEING 767 AND COPA AIRLINES BOEING 737 AT MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT A ground collision involving two Boeing aircraft occurred Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, at Miami International Airport (MIA), Miami, Florida, USA. The incident involved a UPS Boeing 767 freighter operating as UPS Flight 358 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 operating as Flight CM427, which had arrived from Panama City, Panama. According to information released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time at the intersection of two taxiways. During taxiing, the wingtip of the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose section of the UPS Boeing 767, resulting in visible damage to the aircraft. Reports also indicate damage to the Copa aircraft's wingtip. Air traffic control recordings and preliminary reports indicate that the UPS aircraft had been instructed to give way to the arriving Copa flight. Following the incident, aircraft were redirected to alternative taxiways, while airport operations continued. Although no catastrophic consequences were reported, this incident once again highlights the importance of strict taxiway discipline, situational awareness, ground movement coordination and adherence to air traffic control instructions. ✈️ Ground safety is just as important as flight safety. 📍 Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida, USA 📅 14 November 2026 #Aviation #AviationSafety #AircraftIncident #GroundCollision #Boeing767