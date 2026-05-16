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Apokaliptični prizori: Grom spržio naselje u Teksasu

Autor:

ATV
16.05.2026 14:41

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Апокалиптични призори: Гром спржио насеље у Тексасу
Foto: X / RussiaNews

Požar, izazvan udarom groma, zbrisao je gotovo cijelo naselje u Teksasu.

Požar je zahvatio gotovo šest hiljada hektara zemljišta i rasplamsan jakim vjetrom uništio je nekoliko zgrada i teško oštetio železničku prugu u mjestu Kanjon u Teksasu.

Jake višednevne grmljavine i tornada nedavno su pogodile istočni Teksas, uz jak vjetar i veliki grad.

Oluje su protutnjale kroz područje, uništavajući čitave četvrti i ostavljajući stotine hiljada potrošača u regionu bez struje.

Preuzimanje dijelova teksta ili teksta u cjelini je dozvoljeno uz obavezno navođenje izvora i uz postavljanje linka ka izvornom tekstu na portalu atvbl.rs.

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