Apokaliptični prizori: Grom spržio naselje u Teksasu

Stunning yet heartbreaking drone footage of the Hunggate Fire’s devastation in Texas Panhandle.



Randall County near Canyon was left charred after this lightning-sparked blaze exploded to 16,000+ acres, claiming homes and a BNSF railroad bridge. Nature’s raw power on display.… https://t.co/rhGGPcjfND pic.twitter.com/IIrAhE11t0