Apokaliptični prizori: Grom spržio naselje u Teksasu

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Požar, izazvan udarom groma, zbrisao je gotovo cijelo naselje u Teksasu.
Požar je zahvatio gotovo šest hiljada hektara zemljišta i rasplamsan jakim vjetrom uništio je nekoliko zgrada i teško oštetio železničku prugu u mjestu Kanjon u Teksasu.
🚨 Un gigantesque incendie de forêt au #Texas a ravagé plus de 6 000 hectares. Un pont ferroviaire, de nombreuses maisons et des voitures ont été entièrement détruits.— RT en français (@RTenfrancais) May 16, 2026
Source : réseaux sociaux pic.twitter.com/g9UH6aWudP
Jake višednevne grmljavine i tornada nedavno su pogodile istočni Teksas, uz jak vjetar i veliki grad.
Stunning yet heartbreaking drone footage of the Hunggate Fire’s devastation in Texas Panhandle. — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) May 16, 2026
Randall County near Canyon was left charred after this lightning-sparked blaze exploded to 16,000+ acres, claiming homes and a BNSF railroad bridge. Nature’s raw power on display.… https://t.co/rhGGPcjfND pic.twitter.com/IIrAhE11t0
Oluje su protutnjale kroz područje, uništavajući čitave četvrti i ostavljajući stotine hiljada potrošača u regionu bez struje.
WILDFIRE FIGHT 🔥: Video from Randall County, Texas, shows the Hunggate Fire raging through a field. A small plane flies overheard to drop off fire retardant on the blaze, but misses due to strong, gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/46H0ToiQgd— FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 15, 2026
Preuzimanje dijelova teksta ili teksta u cjelini je dozvoljeno uz obavezno navođenje izvora i uz postavljanje linka ka izvornom tekstu na portalu atvbl.rs.
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