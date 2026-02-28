Logo
Експлозија изнад Дубајиа: Евакуисана Бурџ Калифа

Извор:

Телеграф

28.02.2026

11:37

Експлозија изнад Дубајиа: Евакуисана Бурџ Калифа

У Дубаију, изнад Дубаи Марине, ПВО систем је оборио ирански пројектил.

У току је евакуација људи из Бурџ Калифе, највише зграде на свијету.

илу-Доха-Катар

Свијет

Иран напао и Катар

Погледајте снимак:

Dubai

Израел Иран

