Експлозија изнад Дубајиа: Евакуисана Бурџ Калифа

Извор:
Телеграф
28.02.2026
11:37
Коментари:0
У Дубаију, изнад Дубаи Марине, ПВО систем је оборио ирански пројектил.
У току је евакуација људи из Бурџ Калифе, највише зграде на свијету.
Свијет
Иран напао и Катар
Погледајте снимак:
🇦🇪 In Dubai, over the Dubai Marina area, the air defense system shot down an Iranian missile.— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 28, 2026
An evacuation of people from the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, has begun in Dubai.
American officials believe that Iranian attacks could continue for days, possibly… https://t.co/zr7P3Hdku8 pic.twitter.com/83FdGDyVe6
