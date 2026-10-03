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Хорор у Нигерији: У саобраћајној несрећи погинуло најмање 20 људи

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03.10.2026 17:46

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Хорор у Нигерији: У саобраћајној несрећи погинуло најмање 20 људи
Фото: Envato/travelarium

У саобраћајној несрећи у којој је учествовало више возила погинуло је најмање 20 људи у савезној држави Плато у централном дијелу Нигерије, саопштила је у суботу тамошња саобраћајна полиција, а пренио АП.

У удесу, који се догодио у петак, учествовала су четири возила, а прелиминарни резултати истраге указују да је квар на кочницама највјероватније изазвао несрећу, саопштила је Федерална комисија за безбједност саобраћаја.

Несрећа се догодила на путу између Хаван Киба и Џоса, важној саобраћајници која повезује Плато са главним градом Абуџом.

Према подацима нигеријских власти, у несрећи је учествовало 25 особа, а међу 20 погинулих било је 18 путника аутобуса. Према локалним медијима, аутобус се након удара камиона запалио.

Полиција је саопштила да је пут након интервенције спасилачких екипа очишћен и поново пуштен за саобраћај. Надлежни су наложили детаљну истрагу, посебно о околностима отказивања кочница и губитка контроле над камионом.

Саобраћајне несреће су честе у Нигерији, најмногољуднијој земљи Африке, између осталог због лошег стања путева и недовољног спровођења саобраћајних прописа.

Преузимање дијелова текста или текста у цјелини је дозвољено уз обавезно навођење извора и уз постављање линка ка изворном тексту на порталу atvbl.rs.

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Нигерија

Саобраћајна несрећа

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